Puddles Pity Party Performs Haunting Cover of David Bowie’s ‘Lazarus’ on the Anniversary of Bowie’s Death

Puddles Pity Party, the immensely talented sad clown with a velvet voice, performed a haunting cover of the David Bowie song “Lazarus” on the sixth anniversary of Bowie’s tragic death. This song was one of Bowie’s last, appearing on his final album Black Star.

Puddles recalls where he was when he heard the sad news.

Ground Control to David Bowie. You are missed. I was in Pawling, NY when I heard of David Bowie’s transition. That was 6 years ago. Here’s my interpretation of Lazarus off of his Blackstar album. His final album.

Here’s the original video for the song.