Two characters from PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) find themselves facing off against colorful enemies from the other popular battle royale video game, Fortnite, in a special-effects and action packed video by Los Angeles filmmaker Andrew McMurry of Nukazooka.
