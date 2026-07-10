Woman Takes ‘Psychotically Long Walks’ Across New York City

Gothamist spoke with model Isabella Carr, who calls her lengthy strolls across New York City “psychotically long walks” that take hours and cover a lot of ground. Her walks have taken her from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to Washington Heights in upper Manhattan, to Rockaway Beach in Queens, and across the George Washington Bridge to New Jersey.

She’s walked from North Brooklyn to the Rockaways, the Met and even to New Jersey.

Carr told reporter Elizabeth Shwe why she believes that walking is such a good activity.

It doesn’t harm anyone, it doesn’t cost anything, and when you’re walking you’re not only connecting with yourself, which is good for yourself, but you’re also forcing yourself to go out and experience and embrace the city around you.

Carr also explained how these walks help her embrace the city around her.

I think a large issue of major cities, and especially New York, is people come to these cities and they don’t get exposure. If you’re only existing in the small area you’re in a 20-block radius, you’re really not embracing that city.