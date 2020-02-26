Laughing Squid

Projecting Skull Headlight Covers

Skull Headlight Cover Grill

Arizona hot rod shop Roadkill Customs has created an easy to install line of 7″ inch clear headlight covers that are in the shape of a 3D skull that project forward from the headlight itself, emitting a rather spooky shadow.

Easy to install – It’s as easy as changing your headlight. Easy to follow instructions included and the only tool needed is a screwdriver. The covers are easy to clean — use soap and water and a microfiber cloth. While not required, you can apply a plastic polish for clear plastic. We’ve used spray-on detail wax to keep them looking sharp.

Skull Headlight Cover Lights On and Off

