Projecting Skull Headlight Covers

Arizona hot rod shop Roadkill Customs has created an easy to install line of 7″ inch clear headlight covers that are in the shape of a 3D skull that project forward from the headlight itself, emitting a rather spooky shadow.

Easy to install – It’s as easy as changing your headlight. Easy to follow instructions included and the only tool needed is a screwdriver. The covers are easy to clean — use soap and water and a microfiber cloth. While not required, you can apply a plastic polish for clear plastic. We’ve used spray-on detail wax to keep them looking sharp.

via Weird Universe