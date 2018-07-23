Skeptical Civilian Astronomer Seeks Proof of UFOs in the History Channel Trailer for ‘Project Blue Book’

The probability of us being alone in our universe is zero.

In the trailer for the History Channel series Project Blue Book, which premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) of the US Air Force is put in charge of covertly investigating the existence of UFOs after numerous sightings were reported all over the United States. Quinn recruits J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen), a rather skeptical civilian astronomer and astrophysicist from Ohio State University, to spearhead the project and seek out evidence denying such existence. However, after both formally and informally investigating, Hynek becomes a true believer. The series, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is based on unclassified top secret investigations that took place at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base just outside Dayton, Ohio. An earlier series about the same subject ran on NBC from 1978-1979 and was titled Project U.F.O. There is currently no specific date given for the series premiere, but information can be found via the show’s Twitter feed.

HISTORY’s upcoming new drama series ‘Project Blue Book’ is based on the true, top-secret investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and related phenomena conducted by the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1969.

