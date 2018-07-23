Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Skeptical Civilian Astronomer Seeks Proof of UFOs in the History Channel Trailer for ‘Project Blue Book’

by at on

The probability of us being alone in our universe is zero.

In the trailer for the History Channel series Project Blue Book, which premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) of the US Air Force is put in charge of covertly investigating the existence of UFOs after numerous sightings were reported all over the United States. Quinn recruits J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen), a rather skeptical civilian astronomer and astrophysicist from Ohio State University, to spearhead the project and seek out evidence denying such existence. However, after both formally and informally investigating, Hynek becomes a true believer. The series, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is based on unclassified top secret investigations that took place at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base just outside Dayton, Ohio. An earlier series about the same subject ran on NBC from 1978-1979 and was titled Project U.F.O. There is currently no specific date given for the series premiere, but information can be found via the show’s Twitter feed.

HISTORY’s upcoming new drama series ‘Project Blue Book’ is based on the true, top-secret investigations into Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and related phenomena conducted by the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1969.

A post shared by Aidan Gillen (@theaidangillen) on

A post shared by Aidan Gillen (@theaidangillen) on

A post shared by Aidan Gillen (@theaidangillen) on

via Dayton Daily News

Thanks Chip Beale!



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP