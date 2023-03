How Crows Use Tools to Solve Problems

SciShow host Rose Bear Don’t Walk discussed how research shows animals such as crows and ravens are learning to use tools and apply intelligent problem-solving techniques to trials put before them. Similar results have been seen with primates, cephalopods, and other birds.

Have you seen that adorable clip of a raven sledding down a snowy roof? We have, so we took a deep dive into how crows and other corvids exhibit tool use, intelligence, and maybe even consciousness.