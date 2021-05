View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reddit (@reddit)

Eoford created a photorealistic image of Lincoln as if he lived in the present day. Like the updates to previous presidents by Magdalena Vissagio, Eoford used available technology to make Lincoln modern.

I made the Lincoln one by swapping Lincoln’s face with a portrait of a random politician with FaceApp.

Eoford also updated other historical figures including Frederick Douglass, Benjamin Franklin, Julius Caeser, and Napoleon Bonaparte, among others.



Frederick Douglass



Benjamin Franklin



Julius Caesar



Napoleon Bonarparte