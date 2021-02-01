Laughing Squid

A Clever Photo Series That Imagines What US Presidents of the Past Might Look Like in Modern Times

by

Magdalena Vissagio, an award-winning comic book writer, has created “Modern Presidents”, a manipulated photo series that imagines what past Presidents of the United States might look like in current times. Her subjects include George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, James K. Polk, Andrew Johnson, Millard Fillmore, and James Buchanan, just to name a few.

Visaggio stated that she found it very easy to embark upon this project.


