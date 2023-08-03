Pregnant Feral Cat Climbs Screen Door For Food

A beautiful silver tabby named Charlie, who lives in the garden outside Finn Malakin‘s Pennsylvania house, climbed the screen door to alert the resident humans that she wanted food.

We live in a very rural area and she probably wandered into our yard.

The family noticed that Charlie was pregnant and wanted her to stay healthy so they kept her on a regular feeding schedule. They also put a heat lamp on the screened porch to keep her warm during the winter, as she did not want to come inside. Over time, Charlie let down her guard and began to trust them.

Her attitude towards us changed immediately when she became pregnant. I think she knew she was now dependent on us. it was kind of this switch that she knew she had to stay around….she finally let us pet her.

Charlie disappeared for a while when it was time to give birth, but she returned a few days later to show off her new brood.

We kind of watched out the window to see where she went she kind of walked around the backyard for a little bit and then she scurried under our porch and we knew that she had taken her kittens under there.

While Charlie still doesn’t want to come inside, she’s very happy to be Finn’s “garden kitty”.

I think we will officially name Charlie our garden kitty and she will be happily living outside for the rest of her life. We’ve become so attached to her and her sweet nature we’re so excited for her to become a part of our family.