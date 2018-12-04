Laughing Squid

Hilarious Prank Gift Boxes Printed With Items of Questionable Taste That Hide the Real Gift Inside

Plant Urinal Prank Gift Box

Prank-O, a Minneapolis-based comedy company, has a hilarious line of fake gift boxes known as Prank Packs. These gift boxes are printed with items of questionable taste while hiding the real presents inside. Such absurd items include a Plant Urinal, a “Crib Dribbler”, “My First Fire”, “Bathe and Brew”, “Tech Neck”, “Tweet Printer” and “Sizzl Bacon Scented Dryer Sheets”, just to name a few.

Gift givers put real presents inside these prank boxes with hilarious, absolutely absurd fake products printed on the outside. Gift receivers think they’re getting the worst gift ever until they open up and see a real product inside.

