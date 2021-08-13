Craftsman Pours Molten Aluminum Into a Spiral Seashell to Create a Perfect Cast of the Shell’s Interior

Metalworking craftsman Seth Robinson of Robinson Foundry conducted a fascinating experiment where he poured molten aluminum into a long spiral marlin spike shell, which once belonged to an auger snail, in order to see if he could create a perfect casting of the shell’s interior.

I will be pouring molten aluminum into a seashell in an attempt to create a perfect casting of the internal structure.

The experiment went just as planned and Robinson wound up with the perfect cast.

I then melted aluminum in my DIY home foundry and poured it inside the shell. I then broke the casting out of the shell and cleaned it up.

via The Awesomer