Danny Lyons of Trash Metal Fabrications builds wonderfully clever wood-burning stoves and barbecues in the shape of pop culture characters and nostalgic items. Each hand-welded item is made completely out of recycled materials.

Bespoke Patio heaters, BBQs and furniture created from recycled material

