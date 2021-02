Food stylist Erik Vernieuwe and photographer Kris De Smedt of Burp have created a “wienerrific” photo series that recreates familiar and/or iconic scenes from various forms of pop culture and fine art with hot dogs in differnt states of dress. Each scene also has a fantastic name that relates both to the original title and to the presence of frankfurters.

They create visuals inspired by subversive pop culture.

via Sad and Useless