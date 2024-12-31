What Would Happen If a Pool Was Put on the Moon

As part of their ongoing “What If?” series, Randall Munroe of xkcd and Henry Reich of MinutePhysics explain what would happen if a pool was put on the moon. The answer is that much would be the same except the waves would be wider, splashes would be larger, dives would be higher and there’s a small possibility of walking on water.

On the Moon, you could conceivably do a high dive in reverse. And it gets even better. A 2012 paper concluded that while humans can’t run on the surface of water on Earth, they might just barely be able to do so on the Moon. …Because of the reduced gravity on the Moon, the water would be launched upward more easily, just like the swimmers.The result would be larger waves and more flying droplets. In technical terms, a pool on the Moon would be more “splashy”.