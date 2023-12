A Handmade Traditional Pompeii Cornu Horn

Musician Abraham Cupeiro performed a beautiful instrumental upon a unique Cornu horn that was built by Cupeiro and María Ruíz. The design was based upon those found in Pompeii.

Instrument built by María Ruíz and Abraham Cupeiro, based on the cornus found at Pompeii in the 19th century.

Cupeiro also did another performance with the instrument.