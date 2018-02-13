Laughing Squid

Daytona Beach Police Rescue a Tiny Shivering Puppy Who Was Found Abandoned in Freezing Water

On January 19, 2018, two compassionate animal control officers from the Daytona Beach Police Department held close a shivering puppy who had been found abandoned in the Halifax River, near the Seabreeze Bridge. The weather that week was very cold and the wet puppy could find no warmth. Luckily, a good samaritan alerted the police. The two officers took turns holding the puppy in an attempt to raise her body temperature. The puppy, who was given the name River, was then taken back to the station to warm up and receive medical care.

A few weeks after River’s rescue and recovery, Officer Kera Cantrell from a different department, adopted the tiny puppy and brought her home. According to the Dayton Beach Police Department, it was love at first sight.

via ABC News

