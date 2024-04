A 1984 Polaroid Camera Takes Photos While Flying Around Mounted on a Drone

Clark Lupton mounted a 1984 Polaroid Sun 600 camera onto his drone, which was fitted with a remote motor to click the shutter to take photos. This was a very clever way to mash the old with the new, with excellent results.

1984 Polaroid Sun 600 gets airborne for the first time in 40 years…I rigged the drone with a 6KG servo to click the shutter button.