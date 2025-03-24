Sony Playstacean – A PSOne Inside a 3D Printed Crab

GingerofOz was so inspired by Anh Dang‘s illustration “Playstacean” that he built a real-life version using an old PSOne (Sony PlayStation PS One), lots of 3D printed orange plastic, and a great deal of time.

This is a piece of art titled “Playstacean”, a wonderful creation by artist Anh Dang. ….my second thought was “WAIT! I could build that!” and the idea has been firmly lodged in my head ever since. There’s only one way to get it out of here. I need …carcinize a PSOne myself.

The results were visually outstanding, with the player embedded in the body of the crab and the controller housed in the claws. According to GingerofOz, it was all a labor of love.

Y’know, I’ve got some mixed feelings about this guy. He’s just so big and clunky, compared to a normal PSone. Some of the little mechanisms still don’t work very smoothly, and this crab controller feels so, SO bad to use. …And yet, all of these gripes are so overwhelmingly crushed by the joy I receive just from looking at this guy.

The Original Illustrations

Still very happy with these Playstaceans I made awhile back — Anh Dang (@anhdangerous.bsky.social) 2023-09-08T20:20:59.853Z

via GingerOfOz