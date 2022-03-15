Musician Fills Piano With Water to See How It Sounds

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz, who enjoys making the most out of his instruments, responded to multiple requests from his audience members to fill a piano with water and then play it.

I filled my PIANO with WATER then played it!

Krantz purchased a cheap piano and then utilized his engineering skills in order to ensure that the piano would actually play as wood swells in water. He turned to Discord for suggestions and was able to find a system that would work. He then placed microphones both on the piano and under the water and incrementally increased the amount of water, up to 130 liters, to see what tones he could generate.