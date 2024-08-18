Musician Plays Guitar Using a Fishing Reel

Guitarist Andrea Chiarini taped a fishing reel to his instrument and spooled it with his left hand as his right hand played in the notes of an Italian folk song.

Let’s fish

While Chiarini was having some fun, one commenter thought it was a great idea for guitarist who have lost dexterity to arthritis or other injury.

…this could be great for guitarists who get crippling arthritis!! My mates dad’s hands turn pretty much into claws through his and he has special ‘knobs’ attached to his car steering wheel. I wonder if this could work on a fishing reel.