Musician Plays Bach on World’s Largest Pipe Organ

Concert organist Felix Hell traveled to Atlantic City, New Jersey so he could play a tribute to Johann Sebastian Bach on the Guinness World record setting Boardwalk Hall Auditorium pipe organ, which is the largest in the world.
The Organ Was Restored to Full Working Order in 2017
via The Awesomer