Musician Plays Bach on World’s Largest Pipe Organ

Concert organist Felix Hell traveled to Atlantic City, New Jersey so he could play a tribute to Johann Sebastian Bach on the Guinness World record setting Boardwalk Hall Auditorium pipe organ, which is the largest in the world.

Toccata and Fugue in D Minor for Organ, BWV 565 by Johann Sebastian Bach. Performed by Felix Hell on the Atlantic City Convention Hall Organ, which is currently the largest musical instrument in the world.

Worlds Largest Pipe Organ

The Organ Was Restored to Full Working Order in 2017

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

