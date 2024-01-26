Gifted pianist Lord Vinheteiro, who always stares straight into the camera in his videos, played 80 instruments in just three minutes. While most of the performances were short licks, the sheer amount of such little time is just remarkable
Musician Plays 80 Different Instruments in 3 Minutes
Lori Dorn
