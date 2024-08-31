What Would Happen If the Earth Were Shaped Like a Pizza

Peter Schmiedchen of What If explains what would happen if the Earth were pizza-shaped rather than spherical, noting that gravity would weaken, the atmosphere would be thinner, the temperature would be extreme and terrible wind storms would ensue at the very edges of the pie. The rotation of this pizza-shaped Earth would also cause extreme time dilation, thus breaking the spacetime continuum.

The pizza-shaped Earth would move … 4.63 billion times faster than the speed of light. … Not only does that violate the laws of physics…but it would also break spacetime itself. As soon as Earth approached the speed of light, time dilation would kick in. For you and everyone else on Earth, time would come to a standstill You’d be trapped in one moment, forever and ever.

