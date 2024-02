Awesome Dad Turns His Daughter’s Pink Power Wheels Into a Sporty Mini Jeep Wrangler

Mason Smith of the DadSocial turned his daughter’s pink Power Wheels electric vehicle into a sporty mini Jeep Wrangler using the aqua and gray colors she requested. Smith not only changed the color, but also upgraded a few things along the way.

For her birthday she didn’t want a new jeep, she just wanted this jeep fixed up, so I got to work! She picked all the colors and I added the lights, stickers, and of course upgraded the batteries so she can drive it as long as she wants