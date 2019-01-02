Guitarist Plays a Pitch Perfect Replication of the Iconic Solo From the Pink Floyd Song ‘Money’

In continuing quest to learn and play the top 100 guitar solos of all time, musician Kelly Dean Allen performs the iconic solo from the Pink Floyd song “Money”. Allen first plays the solo in time with David Gilmour on the recording and then breaks it out, playing it perfectly to a standard blues background soundtrack.

Allen had been playing guitar since the age of 13, gave it up at the age of 30 and then came back to it 23 years later when his teenage daughter wanted to learn to play.