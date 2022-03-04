Mr. Carlson Looks for Barking Dog While Pink Floyd’s ‘Dogs’ Plays in a Hilarious Clip from WKRP in Cincinnatti

In a hilarious clip from WKRP in Cincinnati, deejay Dr. Johnny Fever (Howard Hesseman) appears to be asleep when station owner Arthur “Big Guy” Carlson (Gordon Jump) comes to the studio. As he slowly goes about his business, he hears the howling of dogs coming from the turntable. It turns out to be the Pink Floyd song “Dogs” from their album Animals. When he goes to investigate, Johnny begins to speak.

Dr. Johnny Fever: Gripping music, ain’t it?

Arthur ‘Big Guy’ Carlson: Yeah, it’s good. What is the name of this orchestra?

Fever: It’s Pink Floyd.

Carlson:Oh. Is that Pink Floyd? Do I hear dogs barking on that thing?

Fever: I do.