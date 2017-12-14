A Unique 80 Meter Pink Buddhist Temple With a 17 Story Green Dragon Wrapped Around the Exterior

A post shared by Art of The House (@houseoftheart) on May 1, 2016 at 3:58am PDT

In the Samphran district of Thailand sits one of the country’s most spectacular Buddhist temples. Wat Samphran is a towering pink masterpiece scaling in at 80 meters high — an homage to the number of years Buddha lived

Great Big Story traveled to to Thailand to marvel at the incredible and unique Wat Samphran – a bright pink Buddhist Temple that stands at an impressive 80 meters (263 feet) high and features a 17 story green dragon wrapped around the exterior of the building with its noble head proudly raised above the roof.

