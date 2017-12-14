A Unique 80 Meter Pink Buddhist Temple With a 17 Story Green Dragon Wrapped Around the Exterior

Great Big Story traveled to to Thailand to marvel at the incredible and unique Wat Samphran – a bright pink Buddhist Temple that stands at an impressive 80 meters (263 feet) high and features a 17 story green dragon wrapped around the exterior of the building with its noble head proudly raised above the roof.
In the Samphran district of Thailand sits one of the country’s most spectacular Buddhist temples. Wat Samphran is a towering pink masterpiece scaling in at 80 meters high — an homage to the number of years Buddha lived