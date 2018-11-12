How Pilobolus Dance Theater Creates Illusory Images From the Strategic Positioning of Dancers in Shadow

In a penumbral episode of Wired Masterminds, artistic directors Matt Kent and Renee Jaworski of Pilobolus Dance Theater share how they used shadow and light to create wonderful illusory images out of the strategic positioning of the dancers’ bodies. Wired set out three challenges for the group, which they met with flying colors.

We first wrote about this dance company in 2007 when they performed an amazing routine at the 79th Annual Academy Awards Show.