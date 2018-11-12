Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Pilobolus Dance Theater Creates Illusory Images From the Strategic Positioning of Dancers in Shadow

by at on

Pilobus Scooter Shadow

In a penumbral episode of Wired Masterminds, artistic directors Matt Kent and Renee Jaworski of Pilobolus Dance Theater share how they used shadow and light to create wonderful illusory images out of the strategic positioning of the dancers’ bodies. Wired set out three challenges for the group, which they met with flying colors.

Pilobolus artistic directors Matt Kent and Renee Jaworski explain how their dancers use shadow to create almost anything imaginable.

We first wrote about this dance company in 2007 when they performed an amazing routine at the 79th Annual Academy Awards Show.

Pilobolus Dance Theater



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP