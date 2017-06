Kyoto Ohata, a Japanese designer and self-professed bird appreciator, very cleverly transformed a pair of plain black pumps into a realistic wearable felt pigeons so as to not scare the birds as she walked through Ueno Park in Tokyo. Rather, she hoped to become friends with them.

(translated) I like high heels as pigeons and I want to become popular with a group of pigeons.

photos by Kyoto Ohata

