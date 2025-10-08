The Exalted History Behind the Misunderstood Pigeon

A very forthright Maggie Vail shared her very strong feelings about much maligned, misunderstood pigeon, noting how these birds have sparked a revolution, carried mail, gone to war, and are a lot smarter than most people think they are.

GET A GRIP. YOU HAVE BEEN BRAINWASHED! The “Rats of the Sky” Propaganda against pigeons must to come to an end. Pigeons are amazing and if anything you should be in AWE of them. I will NOT tolerate anymore baseless slander.

Agreed.

photo by Lori Dorn