Clever Pig Repeatedly Unplugs Noisy Vacuum Cleaner

A very clever pet pig named Arnold who really doesn’t like the sound of the vacuum cleaner when it’s running, quite deftly and repeatedly unplugged the noisy appliance whenever his human tried to use it within his vicinity. Despite his frustration, Arnold is actually quite gentle with the vacuum plug, which his human probably appreciates immensely.

via Born in Space