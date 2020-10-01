‘Pieometry’, A Clever Recipe Book by the Baker Who Gives Her Pies and Tarts Humorously Punny Names

Lauren Ko, the very talented baker who gives her deliciously intricate desserts wonderfully punny names has released Pieometry, a cleverly written recipe book that helps aspiring bakers to learn how to create pies and tarts like Ko’s while being entertained by Ko’s unique sense of humor.

The book features 25 pies and 25 tarts with dough recipes, filling recipes, and design tutorials, and was written for professionals, home cooks, and armchair bakers alike. There are pre-bake shots, baked shots, AND sliced shots, all stunningly captured by Ed Anderson. And of course, it wouldn’t be me without a few puns and embarrassing stories.

The book is available for pre-order with a release date of October 13, 2020.

via swissmiss