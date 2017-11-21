Square Vinyl Album Cover Prints Featuring Pictogram Illustrations of Popular Song Titles

Stockholm graphic designer Viktor Hertz has created a series of square vinyl album cover prints that feature wonderful minimalistic pictogram illustrations of popular song titles. He is currently raising funds on Kicktarter to help with printing and shipping costs. Hertz also made a custom Spotify playlist filled with the songs that he chose for his art print collection.

“What the hell is a pictogram?” I can hear some of you thinking. These are those universal signs you can see at airports, for example. In 2011, I started making posters for songs, depicting them with these kind of symbols, as a hobby and a creative challenge. Six years later, I still work on this concept With Every Heartbeat and Eight Days a Week. I have a Hungry Heart for pictograms, basically. I just love making these, and now I’d love to share them with you.

I’ve made more than 50 completely new posters, and updated around 25 of my older ones (which in a way, also are completely new). I’ve never worked so hard on a project before, and I’ve never been so proud and happy with the result. I went through every single one with a lot of care for the visual metaphors, details and color. (shout-out to my Instagram followers for helping me choosing the best versions! (read more)