A Unique Piano With No Black Keys

Classic FM posted footage of a wonderful yet disconcerting performance on a Sinhakken piano by Micronet, a unique model that has no black keys whatsoever, thus forcing all songs to be played in C Major.

This ‘Sinhakken’ model has the usual 88 keys of a piano… but every single key is white.

A Japanese writer named Digiland spotted this unusual instrument at the 2015 Musical Fair and performed “Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum” by Debussy, adapted for this particular piano.