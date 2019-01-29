Laughing Squid

A Broken Vintage Piano Turned Into a Unique Analog Hybrid of 20 Instruments Connected to the Piano Keys

by at on

When the Ukrainian band Brunettes Shoot Blondes came across a vintage broken piano, they decided to transform it into a unique and completely analog hybrid of 20 different instruments that are each connected and controlled by the piano keys. The band prominently featured this wonderful instrument in the music video for their song “Houston”.

The musicians came up with an idea of making a true analog apparatus which could play different instruments nested inside the rim just by playing the keys. So when pressing a key, the piano hammers beat a marimba, tambourine, cymbals or even castanets. There are also special mechanical devices that allow for the playing of cello, violins and organ.




