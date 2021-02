Talented 25 year old Sri Lankan pianist Eshan Denipitiya, who previously played an absolutely wonderful medley of Queen’s classic hits, performed a magical medley that incorporated the songs from the Harry Potter series. The musician was especially pleased to play this medley as John Williams is one of his most highly regarded composers and the films are among his favorites.

Here’s my take on one of my all-time favorite music scores by one of my favorite composers, John Williams!