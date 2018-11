16 year old Yannie Tan, a very talented pianist, came out on the stage dressed as a black cat and performed “Hungarian Rhapsody No.2” alongside and in perfect synch with the Tom and Jerry cartoon that features Tom the cat attempting to perform the same classical Franz Liszt piece.

Tan also performed a selection of Chopin pieces featured in the 1964 Tom and Jerry episode “Snowbody Loves Me”.

via reddit