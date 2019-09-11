How Evil Twin Ursula Represents the Person Phoebe Could Have Been But Wasn’t Due to Her ‘Friends’

As part of their fascinating series of deconstructing the individual personalities of the characters on Friends, hosts Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of The Take take a look at how the twin characters of Phoebe Buffay and Ursula Buffay and how they truly embody the “Evil Twin” concept.

In a previous episode, Minoff and McCullough examined how Phoebe’s layered enigmatic eccentricity made her care so much about others, particularly her friends. Ursula, who came from the very same childhood, borders on sociopathic, shutting out everyone and everything with a shocking lack of apathy. It’s this radical personality dichotomy that makes it appear as if the twin sisters are really just shadows of one another, particularly since actress Lisa Kudrow played both roles to absolute perfection.