The Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra Performs Mendelssohn’s Concerto in E Minor

To celebrate 67th anniversary of the first record ever sold in Japan, Panasonic created an ensemble of 30 accomplished DJs collectively known as The Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra, who performed Felix Mendelssohn’s Concerto in E Minor using only the tools of their trade – turntables, mixers and vinyl.

The Philharmonic Turntable Orchestra creates a whole new music experience, reconstructing classical music by playing vinyl records with a variety of musical techniques.

Behind the scenes footage showing how this amazing performance came together.

Here’s a more traditional performance of the same concerto.

