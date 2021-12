The Mystery of ‘The Phantom Wiggle’ With Car Lights

Peter Veto, a German psychophysicist with an interest in traffic, is a finalist in the Illusion of the Year Contest 2021 with his analysis of “The Phantom Wiggle”, a visual anomaly that makes it look like the lights on a car are moving separately from the car itself.

A flickering light source may sometimes appear dancing/wiggling when fixated. This is commonly observed in traffic scenarios.