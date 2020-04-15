Perplexed Pets Share Their Thoughts About What It’s Like to Have Their Humans Be at Home All the Time

In a very timely video, the always witty Ze Frank (previously) hilariously narrates the deepest thoughts and opinions that fish, cats, and dogs have about their humans being at home all of the time. The fish state that they’re used to isolation, while the cat fumes about being under constant surveillance by the “authorities” and the dog is just happy that the resident human finally listened to repeated pleas.

After 1560 two days of begging my dearest human not to leave not to ever leave, he’s finally listened. Most of my days are now spent staring at him or following behind him at the distance of one and a half feet should he ever fall. It is truly heaven and I pray it will stay like this forever.