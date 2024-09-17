A Medley of Iconic Peter Hook Bass Riffs From Joy Division and New Order

The very creative British musician Bloxsy performed a medley of 14 riffs that were originally written and played by legendary bassist Peter Hook throughout his career with the bands Joy Division and New Order. Bloxsy said that he wanted to do more, but didn’t have the correct instrument to do so.

I’m playing 14 bass riffs and bass lines from the bands Joy Division and New Order, as played by Peter Hook. There are mostly Joy Division riffs here. There were a couple of New Order riffs I wanted to play but you need a 6 string bass guitar for.