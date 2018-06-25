Peter Capaldi of Doctor Who Offers a Rather Surreal Tour Inside the History of Surrealism

In 2014, the then newly-cast Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi appeared on an episode of “Unlock Art“, a collaborative online project between Tate and Le Méridien Hotels and Resorts, to explain the concept of surrealism. Being a former art student himself, Capaldi quite capably offered a quiet, rather surreal tour inside the history of this particular style, which began in France during the early 1920s.

Need some help getting to grips with Surrealism? The Doctor will see you now. Peter Capaldi, a former art student and …Doctor Who, settles down on Freud’s couch to deliver his wry take on the Surrealist movement.