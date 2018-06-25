Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Peter Capaldi of Doctor Who Offers a Rather Surreal Tour Inside the History of Surrealism

by at on

In 2014, the then newly-cast Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi appeared on an episode of “Unlock Art“, a collaborative online project between Tate and Le Méridien Hotels and Resorts, to explain the concept of surrealism. Being a former art student himself, Capaldi quite capably offered a quiet, rather surreal tour inside the history of this particular style, which began in France during the early 1920s.

Need some help getting to grips with Surrealism? The Doctor will see you now. Peter Capaldi, a former art student and …Doctor Who, settles down on Freud’s couch to deliver his wry take on the Surrealist movement.

via Open Culture


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP