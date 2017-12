A very cheery Leonard Solomon, who is an extremely talented and inventive musician, performed a playful part of the classic Sergei Prokofiev musical tale “Peter and the Wolf” on his Majestic Bellowphone.

Me and the boys plays a little Prokofiev for yez, wit the Majestic Bellowphone.

Here’s a wonderful orchestral performance of “Peter and the Wolf” in its entirety by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in 2012.