How a Pet Psychic Communicates With Animals

60 Second Docs spoke with former lawyer turned pet psychic Nikki Vasconez about how she communicates with animals and what she feels they need to say.

My process for connecting is I look at their eyes I imagine a cord of light coming from my heart and I’m with the animals. They talk about their entire lives, their food their bedding. They also call you out. ….The really special part is the impact that it has on the relationship when you know that you really can talk to them you’re really able to enhance their lives

Vasconez states that it was a visit to a pet psychic that made her realize her own talents.

Our mini poodle Merlin, formerly known as Havoc, was so anxious and scared ALL the time. His nickname was “Havoc Danger” or just “Danger” …and guess what? He always acted like he was in danger. …When our senior pup wasn’t doing well, we hired our first animal communicator. During the session I said to her: “this might sound crazy but I feel like Havoc doesn’t like his name.” She blurted out ‘I’m SO glad you said something’.

Their dog rejoiced at his name change.

Once Merlin’s name was changed, he strutted around the house like we’ve never seen! He literally became a new poodle overnight. Still to this day, he struts his stuff SO PROUD and SO CONFIDENT, and all we did was change his name! …After that first animal communication experience, I knew I wanted to be able to do this.

/