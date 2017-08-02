A Surprisingly Friendly Pet Fish Would Rather Play With His Human Than Eat

YouTuber Bon Shaw posted a wonderful video of his surprisingly friendly pet fish who looks so forward to Shaw’s visit, that he’s willing to forgo food in order to get in some play time. According to Shaw, the fish wants to play whenever he’s around.

This little guy just loves to watch me wherever I am in the room, he’ll do anything to get my attention. And when I look at him he flares out his gills and dances from side to side just hoping that I’ll come over to play. If I drop food in the aquarium he’ll ignore it and hope to play. I have to walk away to get him to go find the food which has floated away by then.