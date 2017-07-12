Perspective, A Surreal Look at the Different Ways of Getting Around In Buenos Aires

In his whimsical short film “Perspective“, the very talented filmmaker Fernando Livschitz of Black Sheep Films offers a very colorful and surreal look at the different modes of transportation in and around Buenos Aires, Argentina.

One day I woke up and I saw everything in perspective…I try to put a smile on people’s faces. I believe it’s always possible to show the world and ideas in an alternative way, with magic and surprise. As a director I like to express my point of view through creative thinking…

