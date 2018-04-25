Person of the Forest, Researchers Go to Borneo to Learn About the Human-Primate Connection

In the trailer for the upcoming documentary Person of the Forest by photojournalist Tim Laman and Melissa Lesh, a three-person team that includes Laman, travel to the ever shrinking rainforests of Borneo in order to learn about and document the human-primate connection by researching how the resident orangutans interact with each other and their environment.

In the vanishing lowland rainforests of Borneo, research is underway to uncover and understand the unique cultural behaviors in wild orangutans. There, photographer Tim Laman, researcher Cheryl Knott, and young explorer Robert Suro shed new light on the similarities between ourselves and our ancient ancestors, before it’s too late

via Vimeo Staff Picks