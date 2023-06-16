‘Period Drama’, A Gothic Animated Horror-Comedy About a Naive Girl’s First ‘Time of the Month’

The aptly named “Period Drama” is an amusing animation by filmmakers Lauryn Anthony and Anushka Tina Nair that tells the story of a young Georgiana Crimsworth (voiced by Bekka Goldstein) who experiences a shock when she wakes up with blood on her sheets. Not understanding why this happened, the naive young girl spirals out of control, imagining only the worst of what awaits her. The tale is told with cheeky Gothic humor reminiscent of authors Jane Austen and Charlotte Bronte.

The film was part of Anthony and Nair’s Senior thesis at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. The pair also successfully raised funds in order to complete the work.

via Neatorama