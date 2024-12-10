Excited Dog Runs to the Ice Cream Truck That Comes by Every Wednesday

A beautiful pit bull named Macey listens for the ice cream truck that comes around every Wednesday and excitedly lets her human Charlotte know that they need to go outside and meet it across the road. The man working the truck has become very familiar with Macey’s sweet routine and always has Macey’s and Charlotte’s favorite treats ready.

Now she will hear the ice cream man before me…She’ll run across the road, obviously checking on me to make sure I have the money. He knows what she has every week and he knows what I have every week, we don’t have to talk about it.