Excited Dog Runs to the Ice Cream Truck That Comes by Every Wednesday

A beautiful pit bull named Macey listens for the ice cream truck that comes around every Wednesday and excitedly lets her human Charlotte know that they need to go outside and meet it across the road. The man working the truck has become very familiar with Macey’s sweet routine and always has Macey’s and Charlotte’s favorite treats ready.

Now she will hear the ice cream man before me…She’ll run across the road, obviously checking on me to make sure I have the money. He knows what she has every week and he knows what I have every week, we don’t have to talk about it.

@mybluegirlslife

Every wedneday macey will hear the icecream van half an hour before its finally in our street. Is her favourite day of the week. Lets see the haters hate on icecream #fyp #foryou #dogs #dog @south hams?

? original sound – My blue girl
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts